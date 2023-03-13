Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.29 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 4.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 103,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

