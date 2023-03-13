Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of FTEK opened at $1.29 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 4.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.