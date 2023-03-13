Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FULC. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 365,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,759. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

