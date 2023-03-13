G999 (G999) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,593.93

G999 (G999) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $6,593.93 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00068284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000876 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

