Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0369 on Major Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Gala has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $257.55 million and approximately $249.74 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

