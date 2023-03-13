Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. 496,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,691 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,730,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,570,000 after acquiring an additional 533,230 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $8,647,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 566.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.