Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
GLPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.
Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. 496,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $72.11.
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
