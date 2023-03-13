GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Trading Down 3.2 %

GPS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 7,725,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442,442. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $100,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in GAP in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.