Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,692,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,455 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.37% of Gates Industrial worth $65,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,184. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Gates Industrial

GTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.