Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $609.76 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $609.76 million and $1.72 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00433250 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.80 or 0.29276872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

