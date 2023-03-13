General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.00

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.28), with a volume of 956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.28).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,037.74%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

