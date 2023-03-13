Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average of $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.