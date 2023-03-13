Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 1,990 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

