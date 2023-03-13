Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 190.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 201,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,153 shares of company stock worth $6,410,095. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

