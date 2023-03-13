Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

