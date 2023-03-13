Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXN opened at $170.83 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

