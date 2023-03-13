Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 1,468 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,551,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

