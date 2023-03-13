Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 1,333 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,512 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UBER opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.