Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 9,660 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $695,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $282,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,562 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $30.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

