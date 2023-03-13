German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.50

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 7723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.
The firm has a market cap of $958.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.97%.
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.
