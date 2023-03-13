German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.50

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 7723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

The firm has a market cap of $958.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

