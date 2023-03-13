Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GETY. Wedbush assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

NYSE:GETY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 256,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

