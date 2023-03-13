Gifto Reaches Market Cap of $50.33 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $50.33 million and approximately $25.36 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00419874 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,882.35 or 0.28368768 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.