GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.00 million-$118.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.33 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.29–$0.24 EPS.
GitLab Trading Up 0.6 %
GitLab stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.60. 2,536,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in GitLab by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
