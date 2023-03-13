GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.15)-$(0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.40 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.29)-$(0.24) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.62.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,823,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after buying an additional 865,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

