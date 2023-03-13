Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1PA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1PA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Glennon Small Companies Price Performance

About Glennon Small Companies

(Get Rating)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.