Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.67

Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 4410198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X US Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X US Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

