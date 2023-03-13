Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $145.42

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $145.42 and last traded at $149.50, with a volume of 109286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

Globant Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.07.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Globant by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globant by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

