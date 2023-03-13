Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Up 87.5% in February

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Golden Arrow Merger Trading Down 0.2 %

GAMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 48,756 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 244,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

