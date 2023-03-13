Goldfinch Price Tops $0.62 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $245,176.01 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,135,286 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

