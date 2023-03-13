Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.28

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 335199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

