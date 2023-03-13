Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 1,485 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

