Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 2,320 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 228,410 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

CRBN stock opened at $140.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $123.39 and a 52 week high of $167.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $841.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

