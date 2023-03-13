Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $610.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $254.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

