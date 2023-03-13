Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.8% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VNQ opened at $80.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

