Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

