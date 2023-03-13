Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,392,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,438.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 116,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 108,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 184,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,310,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $58.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

