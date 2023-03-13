Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Visa by 635.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $213.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

