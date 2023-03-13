Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 718 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,631,000 after buying an additional 1,431,845 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,510,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,952,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $108.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $133.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

