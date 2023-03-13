Gould Asset Management LLC CA Takes $233,000 Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

