Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
McDonald’s Stock Performance
McDonald’s stock opened at $261.47 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.16 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.67.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
