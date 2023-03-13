Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

NYSE:GTN opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $908.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTN. Benchmark raised their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

