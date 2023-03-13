Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of Grifols stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.64. 1,323,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,851. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Creative Planning raised its position in Grifols by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 919.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,771 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 10.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 212,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 559.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 936,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flat Footed LLC increased its position in Grifols by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

