Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $36,495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $8,350,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

