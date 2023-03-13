Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of GH opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

