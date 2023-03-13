Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.64.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Shares of GH opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $77.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.