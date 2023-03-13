Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GOF opened at $16.51 on Monday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,744,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 187,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 258,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

