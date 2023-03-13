Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,909. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

