GXChain One Day Volume Tops $430.28 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $32.20 million and approximately $430.28 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006201 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004067 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

