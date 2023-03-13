Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($234.04) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($239.36) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($206.38) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €174.00 ($185.11) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($123.80). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €172.42.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.