Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 450

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.77) to GBX 320 ($3.85) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS HBRIY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.