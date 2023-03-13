Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,939,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $49,865,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 776,727 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $26,684,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $22,377,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

