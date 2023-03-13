Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

