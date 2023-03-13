Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 9.6 %

HARP stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.