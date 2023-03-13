Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
HARP stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
